Matthews Leads West Indies Women To Convincing Victory Over Pakistan In Series Opener
Muhammad Rameez Published April 18, 2024 | 06:32 PM
Captain Hayley Matthews led West Indies women to a resounding 113-run victory over Pakistan in the opening One Day International (ODI) of the series held at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi
Hayley Matthews showcased her brilliance with a remarkable century, scoring 140 runs off 150 balls, adorned with 15 fours and a six.
This marked her fifth career century in 81 matches, achieved in 125 balls, featuring nine fours and a six. She partnered with Shemaine Campbelle, contributing 102 runs for the second wicket after an early setback with just a single run on the board due to the loss of opener Rashada Williams.
Campbelle played a supportive role with a steady 45 off 71 balls, while Chinelle Henry added a valuable 23 runs at a run-a-ball pace.
The West Indies set a formidable target of 270 runs for Pakistan.
In response, Pakistan faltered early, struggling at 65 for four, and further slipping to 100 for six. Despite efforts from Muneeba Ali and Nida Dar, who offered some resistance, Pakistan couldn't sustain against the disciplined West Indies bowling attack.
Tuba Hassan's brief cameo of 25 runs off 23 balls was not enough as Pakistan was bowled out for 156.
Afy Fisher and Zaida James, alongside Matthews, stood out with two wickets each.
The second match of the series is scheduled for April 21 at the same venue.
