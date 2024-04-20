 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is being considered for the position of vice-captain in the Pakistan T20 team, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that an official announcement regarding the vice-captaincy is expected in the near future as Rizwan could be elevated within the team's leadership hierarchy.

The sources said that those thorough consultations were conducted regarding the appointment of the vice-captain. The decision makers kept in mind the team's stability and ability for performance enhancement.

Mohammad Rizwan's potential appointment as vice-captain is important as he had previously served as the vice-captain to former captain Shahid Afridi.