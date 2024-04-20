Open Menu

 Mohammad Rizwan Likely To Be Made Vice-captain Of T20I Team

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

 Mohammad Rizwan likely to be made vice-captain of T20I team

The latest reports say that thorough consultations have been conducted regarding appointment of Mohammad Rizwan as the vice-captain.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is being considered for the position of vice-captain in the Pakistan T20 team, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that an official announcement regarding the vice-captaincy is expected in the near future as Rizwan could be elevated within the team's leadership hierarchy.

The sources said that those thorough consultations were conducted regarding the appointment of the vice-captain. The decision makers kept in mind the team's stability and ability for performance enhancement.

Mohammad Rizwan's potential appointment as vice-captain is important as he had previously served as the vice-captain to former captain Shahid Afridi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahid Afridi T20 Mohammad Rizwan

Recent Stories

realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style ..

Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!

31 minutes ago
 CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural rel ..

CPEC has given new boost to economic, cultural relations b/w Pakistan, China: PM

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests cond ..

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi's medical tests conducted on court orders

1 hour ago
 Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan prog ..

Pakistan requesting multi-billion-dollar loan programme from IMF: Finance Minist ..

2 hours ago
 Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets at PMA Kakul

2 hours ago
 Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collectio ..

Govt bringing reforms in energy, revenue collection, SOEs: Aurangzeb

4 hours ago
Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I matc ..

Pakistan, New Zealand to face off in 2nd T20I match at Rawalpindi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP Barcelona Open results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova s ..

Swiatek's perfect 10 in Stuttgart as Vondrousova stuns Sabalenka

17 hours ago
 Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports