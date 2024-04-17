Nadal Comeback Ends In Barcelona Open Second Round
Muhammad Rameez Published April 17, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 7-5, 6-1 against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the Barcelona Open second round
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Rafael Nadal suffered his first defeat on his return to tennis after injury as he fell 7-5, 6-1 against Alex de Minaur on Wednesday in the Barcelona Open second round.
The 22-time Grand Slam title winner, back on court this week after three months on the sidelines, battled well but eventually crumbled against the hard-working world number 11 from Australia.
Nadal, 37, who missed virtually all of the 2023 season, is hoping to compete at the French Open in May where he is the record 14-time champion.
"On a personal level, for what is to come, the 6-1 in the second set is what had to happen today," said Nadal, who explained he did not want to push himself too far.
"That's the way I need to proceed today, to give me a chance to compete at Roland Garros," he added.
"I'll try to take a step further in Madrid, then in Rome, and if, in any tournament it's worth going out there to give everything and die, it's in Paris."
The Spaniard, who has won the Barcelona clay-court title on 12 occasions, had eased past Flavio Cobolli on Tuesday in his first ATP Tour match since January, but said he was not favourite against De Minaur who has now won his last two clashes against the former world number one.
It proved a far tougher challenge and despite showing flashes of his supreme quality on the court named after him, Nadal came up short in what he said he believes is his final appearance at the tournament.
The Australian broke in the first game and tested Nadal with a series of brilliant drop shots which Nadal could not reach.
However Nadal hit back with a break of his own in the sixth game and consolidated with a fizzing backhand for a 4-3 lead.
De Minaur broke to love to take a 6-5 lead as Nadal went wide and sealed the first set when the Spaniard pushed a shot into the net, winning the final 10 points as Nadal started to struggle.
The 25-year-old Australian broke for a 2-1 lead in the second set when Nadal could not return a powerful passing shot, and secured another break for 4-1.
De Minaur wrapped up his emphatic second set performance with a third break when Nadal went long.
It marked what Nadal said was "realistically" his final appearance at a tournament he loves.
"I had the chance to say goodbye here on court and that means a lot for me," he added.
"A week ago I felt I was not able to play any more at this event, that would be painful, but at least I played and now it's the moment to keep going."
Monte Carlo Masters champion Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Sebastian Ofner later Wednesday in the second round.
Recent Stories
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi
Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks
Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro
Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll
Meta shouldn't force users to pay for data protection: EU watchdog
US university cancels Muslim student's graduation speech after pro-Israel groups ..
Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Bajaur
House Republicans finally announce vote for $61 bn in Ukraine aid
More Stories From Sports
-
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash1 minute ago
-
Karachi, Lahore, Quetta win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament16 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, West Indies ODI series commences on Thursday39 minutes ago
-
Moyes hopes Leverkusen's title celebrations benefit West Ham40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches ICC T20 World Cup preparations on Thursday2 hours ago
-
Osaka beaten in first round in Rouen on clay return2 hours ago
-
T20I series against NZ holds great importance: Babar Azam3 hours ago
-
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson5 hours ago
-
Evans returns after relegated Rotherham sack manager Richardson5 hours ago
-
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow7 hours ago
-
Ashaz gets FIDE Arena Candidate Master8 hours ago
-
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach9 hours ago