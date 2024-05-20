National football team training camp kicks off in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The Pakistan national football team Monday has started an intensive training camp in Islamabad as the national side gears up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 home match against Saudi Arabia on June 6 in Islamabad followed by an away match in Tajikistan on June 11.

Head coach Stephen Constantine was leading the team's efforts, focusing on refining their skills and tactics for the encounter against one of the football powerhouses (Saudi Arabia), said a press release. Goalkeeping coaches Rogerio Ramos and Noman Ibrahim have been dedicating their efforts to the goalkeepers, while fitness coach Claudio Altieri was ensuring the peak performance in preparation for the crucial match.

The preliminary squad of Pakistan includes- Goalkeepers: Hassan Ali and Tanveer; Defenders: Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Moosa Khan, Huzaifa, Waqar Ihtisham, Abdul Rehman, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Adeel, Muhammad Saddam and Zain ul Abideen; Midfielders: Yasir Arafat, Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Rajab Ali, Moin Ali, Junaid Ahmed and Fahim; Forwards: Adeel Younas, Shayak Dost, Ali Zafar and Fareedullah.

The Names of diaspora players who would join the national training camp later will be included in the final squad.