National Netball C’ship In June

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The National Netball Championship, organized by the Pakistan Netball Federation, is set to commence on June 27 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

According to Chairman Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arain, preparations for the championship have already begun, and 17 men's and as many women's teams from across the country will feature in the event.

The participating teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Pakistan Air Force (APF), Pakistan Navy, Railways, Pakistan Boards, Higher education Commission, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Elite Academy, Cosmopolitan Rose academy and Islamabad teams, he said.

Arain said a meeting of team managers would be held on June 26 to announce the tournament draws and brief them on new rules.

The championship will continue until June 30, with quarterfinals on June 28, semifinals on June 29, and the final match on June 30. The winning teams will be awarded prizes at the closing ceremony, he said.

This championship promises to be an exciting event, showcasing the talent and skills of netball players from all over Pakistan.

