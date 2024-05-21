New Liverpool Boss Slot Admits He Could Not Resist Lure Of Club
Muhammad Rameez Published May 21, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Arne Slot said the chance to work at one of the world's biggest clubs was "difficult to ignore" after Liverpool confirmed on Monday that the Feyenoord coach would be their new manager.
Just 24 hours after Jurgen Klopp's emotional farewell at Anfield, the Premier League club said in a statement that the Dutchman would take up the position of head coach on June 1, subject to a work permit.
The club did not specify the length of Slot's contract but it was widely reported in the British press that he had signed a three-year deal.
The new manager's arrival was an open secret, with Liverpool reportedly agreeing a compensation deal worth up to £9.4 million ($12 million) with Feyenoord.
Slot, 45, confirmed Anfield was his next destination at his final pre-match press conference at the Eredivisie club on Friday.
"It is certainly not an easy decision to close the door behind you at a club where you have experienced so many wonderful moments and worked successfully with so many wonderful people," he told Feyenoord's website on Monday.
"But as a sportsman, an opportunity to become a head coach in the Premier League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, is difficult to ignore."
Klopp, 56, announced in January that the 2023/24 season would be his last at Anfield, and took charge of his final game on Sunday, a 2-0 win against Wolves.
In his farewell speech to the crowd, the German urged fans to throw their full support behind his successor, leading them in a chant of "Arne Slot, na na na na na".
"You welcome the new manager like you welcomed me," he said. "You go all-in from the first day. And you keep believing and you push the team."
- Feyenoord success -
Slot, linked with a move to Tottenham last year, became Feyenoord boss in 2021 after impressing in his first managerial role at AZ Alkmaar.
He led the Dutch giants to the inaugural Europa Conference League final at the end of his first season, which they lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Slot then delivered just a second league title in 24 years to De Kuip last season before penning a new three-year deal.
Feyenoord have enjoyed a strong season, winning the Dutch Cup and coming second to an all-conquering PSV Eindhoven side in the league.
Under Slot, Feyenoord have delighted the fans at De Kuip with an attacking brand of football and Slot has won praise from Klopp himself.
"I like the way his team plays football. If he is the one, I like that he wants it," Klopp said last month.
"It's the best job in the world, best club in the world. Great job, great team, fantastic people. A really interesting job."
Liverpool captain and fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk has hailed Slot's attacking mindset, saying it would suit the philosophy at Anfield.
Recent Stories
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
More Stories From Sports
-
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager3 hours ago
-
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win3 hours ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future5 hours ago
-
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title7 hours ago
-
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match against England11 hours ago
-
National football team training camp kicks off in Islamabad11 hours ago
-
Babar on brink of historic milestones in T20I cricket11 hours ago
-
Pakistan downs Bhutan in ATF 12 & under team competition12 hours ago
-
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is12 hours ago
-
Australian volleyball team to tour Pakistan on May 2612 hours ago
-
PBBF suspend KBBA officials over misconduct12 hours ago
-
Judo competition talent hunt kicks off12 hours ago