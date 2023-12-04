Open Menu

Noor Zaman Annexes CAS Serena Hotels Int’l Squash C’ship Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2023

Noor Zaman annexes CAS Serena Hotels Int’l Squash C’ship title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Pakistan’s Noor Zaman defeated compatriot Muhammad Asim Khan in the final to clinch the men’s title of Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) -Serena Hotels International Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Monday.

Noor outwitted Asim Khan by a scoreline of 11-8, 8-2, and retired hurt in 18 minutes.

In the women's event’s final, Amina el Rihany of Egypt beat her compatriot Nadien Elhammamy in a well-fought contest 13-15, 11-3, 11-7, 11-7 in 48 minutes to lift the title.

A group of 23 world-ranking men and women players from Malaysia, Hong Kong, Egypt and Spain participated in the championships.

