Organizers Of ATP Tennis Tournament In Poland Tell Russian Players Not To Apply For Event

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Organizers of ATP Tennis Tournament in Poland Tell Russian Players Not to Apply for Event

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) The organizers of Kozerki Open, a tennis tournament of the ATP Challenger Tour in Poland, have recommended that players from Russia and Belarus not to apply for the event.

"Considering the situation in Ukraine ...

players representing countries such as Russia and Belarus, please do not apply to the LOTTO KOZERKI OPEN ATP Challenger 100 tournament. Players representing Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to the tournament," the organizers said on the tournament's website.

The decision of the Polish host contradicts the ruling of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which allowed Russian and Belarusian tennis players to participate in its tournaments as neutral athletes in April 2022.

