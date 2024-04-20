Pak Vs NZ: Rizwan Breaks Babar Azam And Virat Kohlis’ Record
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 11:20 PM
The 31-year-old's remarkable achievement adds to his legacy and serves as a significant confidence boost ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan shattered records as he became the fastest player to reach 3,000 runs in T20I cricket during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
In addition to this milestone, Rizwan also became only the second Pakistani to surpass the 3,000-run mark in T20I cricket, following Babar Azam, who has amassed 3,712 runs.
Achieving this feat in his 79th T20I innings, Rizwan surpassed the previous record held jointly by Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, who achieved it in 81 innings each.
Since his T20I debut in 2015 against Bangladesh, Rizwan has cemented his place in the national side's playing XI, particularly after the 2019 World Cup.
Fastest to 3,000 runs in T20I cricket:
79 innings — Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)
81 innings — Virat Kohli (India)
81 innings — Babar Azam (Pakistan)
98 innings — Aaron Finch (Australia)
101 innings — Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
