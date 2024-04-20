Open Menu

Pakistan Claim Resounding Victory Against New Zealand In 2nd T20I Match

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 11:14 PM

Pakistan successfully chased the target of 91 runs set by the Kiwis at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Pakistan claimed a resounding victory against New Zealand, securing a seven-wicket triumph with 47 balls to spare in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Struggling to counter Pakistan's pace attack, New Zealand's batting lineup faltered, with only four players reaching double digits. Afridi spearheaded the bowling attack with three wickets, well-supported by Amir, Abrar, and Shadab, ensuring Pakistan's dominance throughout the match.

Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the standout performer, amassing 45 runs and setting a new record as the fastest player to reach 3,000 T20I runs. Despite an early setback with Saim Ayub's dismissal, Rizwan, alongside skipper Babar Azam, stabilized the innings.

However, Azam's departure after a brief stint increased pressure. Yet, Rizwan's resilient innings, supported by Ifran Khan Niazi's 18 runs, guided Pakistan to a comfortable victory.

In the first innings, Pakistan's bowlers displayed their prowess, restricting New Zealand to a meager 90 runs in 18.1 overs.

Shaheen Afridi led the charge by dismissing opener Tim Seifert early on. Mohammad Amir, marking a remarkable comeback after four years, contributed with two crucial wickets while Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan also made significant contributions with two wickets each.

Naseem Shah added to the bowling attack with a single wicket.

