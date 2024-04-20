Pakistan Claim Resounding Victory Against New Zealand In 2nd T20I Match
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 20, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Pakistan successfully chased the target of 91 runs set by the Kiwis at Rawalpindi Stadium on Saturday night.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2024) Pakistan claimed a resounding victory against New Zealand, securing a seven-wicket triumph with 47 balls to spare in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Struggling to counter Pakistan's pace attack, New Zealand's batting lineup faltered, with only four players reaching double digits. Afridi spearheaded the bowling attack with three wickets, well-supported by Amir, Abrar, and Shadab, ensuring Pakistan's dominance throughout the match.
Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the standout performer, amassing 45 runs and setting a new record as the fastest player to reach 3,000 T20I runs. Despite an early setback with Saim Ayub's dismissal, Rizwan, alongside skipper Babar Azam, stabilized the innings.
However, Azam's departure after a brief stint increased pressure. Yet, Rizwan's resilient innings, supported by Ifran Khan Niazi's 18 runs, guided Pakistan to a comfortable victory.
In the first innings, Pakistan's bowlers displayed their prowess, restricting New Zealand to a meager 90 runs in 18.1 overs.
Shaheen Afridi led the charge by dismissing opener Tim Seifert early on. Mohammad Amir, marking a remarkable comeback after four years, contributed with two crucial wickets while Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan also made significant contributions with two wickets each.
Naseem Shah added to the bowling attack with a single wicket.
Recent Stories
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
Football: Scottish Cup result
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal
More Stories From Sports
-
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record11 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results22 minutes ago
-
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final22 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup result22 minutes ago
-
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires22 minutes ago
-
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores22 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Rouen WTA results22 minutes ago
-
First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan22 minutes ago
-
Rybakina to face Kostyuk in Stuttgart final after ending Swiatek's 10-match streak19 minutes ago