Pakistan outplay Australia in first volleyball match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan downed Australia in the first match of the Sarsabz Volleyball Series 2024 here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

Pakistan beat Australia by 3-0 with sets points are 25-22, 25-22, 25- 20 in the first game of the three match series.

This was the first time that Australian volleyball team was visiting Pakistan. The second match of the three-match series would be held on May 29 while third on May 30.

Murad Jehan was leading the Green-shirts in the series along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Haider Ali, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of fourteen members Pakistan squad.

Meanwhile Nehemiah Mote was captaining the Australian Squad along with Luke Perry, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Jackson Holland, Trent O’dea, Matthew Aubrey, Max Senica, Beau Graham, Thomas Heptinstall, Sam Flowerday, Nicholas Butler, Ethan Garrett, William D’arcy Miles, Jacob Baird members of the playing squad.

