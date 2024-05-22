Open Menu

Pakistan Qualifies For ATF Team Competition Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Pakistan has moved in the semifinals of the ATF 12 & under Team Competition Regional Qualifying event of South Asia continued at Kathmandu, Nepal.

According to details, on the third day of the tournament, Pakistan defeated the strong Sri Lankan team by 2-1. This victory showcases Pakistan's competitive edge and strong performance against a formidable opponent.

Pakistan won the first match easily, showcasing their strong performance. However, in the second match, Sri Lanka made a strong comeback and secured a victory, demonstrating their resilience and competitive spirit.

In the third match, the Pakistani team bounced back from a defeat in the second match to win the third and decisive match.

This performance highlights the team's resilience and ability to recover under pressure, showcasing their determination and skill in critical moments.

Pakistan has topped Group B and was set to play a semifinal against Bangladesh from Group -A on Thursday, if Pakistan wins this semifinal match, they will qualify for the final.

In the first Singles Rashid Ali Bachani beat Thalammeharage Akilesh Jathya Thalammehara by 6-0,6-0.

In the 2nd Singles Jayawardhana M Buvindu Rashmitha Bandara J outplayed M. Shayan Afridi by 6-2,2-6,6-2.

In the doubles M. Shayan Afridi, Rashid Ali Bachani defeated Jayawardhana Bandara, Thalammeharage Thalammehara by 6-3,6-1.

