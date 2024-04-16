Pakistan Starts Discussion With IMF About New Loan Agreement: Finance Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2024 | 11:17 AM
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2024) Pakistan Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb disclosed in an interview that Pakistan on Tuesday commenced discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding a new loan agreement, aiming to support its economic reform program.
Aurangzeb highlighted the significance of Pakistan's relationship with the United States, emphasizing its pivotal role as Pakistan's largest trading partner and consistent supporter in terms of investment.
Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he noted significant infrastructure investments and highlighted the potential for increased trade with countries like Vietnam.
Aurangzeb also discussed the privatization program for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), expressing optimism about the privatization of the national airline, PIA, and the possibility of extending privatization to other companies if successful.
He mentioned that discussions with potential bidders, particularly regarding PIA, are expected to conclude by the end of June.
