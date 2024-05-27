Pakistan to host Australia in historic Volleyball Series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced a historic three-match volleyball series against Australia, marking their first time to Pakistan.

In a press conference here at a local hotel on Monday, PVF Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Yaqoob expressed his delight for hosting the Australian team, saying it would be a great opportunity for Pakistani volleyball fans to witness top-class game. The series is being held on the request of the Australian Volleyball Federation, he said.

The first match of the series would be played on May 28 at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex.

Yaqoob said the series would help Pakistani team prepare for international events and will be an important step towards developing volleyball in the country. He added that the matches would start at 6:30pm daily at the Liaquat Gymnasium.

The Australian coach, Daniel Ilott said volleyball is a minor sport in Australia, but the team is excited to play against Pakistan. He praised the Pakistani team's recent performance in the Central Asian Volleyball League, saying they have been playing excellent volleyball.

The Pakistani team captain, Murad Jehan said Australia was a tough team, but Pakistan has a blend of young and experienced players who were ready for the challenge.

He expressed his happiness at hosting the Australian team and said that the series would be a great opportunity for both teams to showcase their skills.

The Australian captain, Nehemiah Mote, said Pakistan has improved significantly since their last encounter in 2019 and will provide a tough challenge. He expressed his team was ready for the series and said that they were looking forward to a great competition.

The first match of the three-match series would be held on May 28 while second on May 29. The third match of the series would be played on May 30.

Murad Jehan would lead the Green-shirts in the series along with Muhammad Kasheef Naveed appointed as Vice-Captain while Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, Muhammad Hamad, Haider Ali, Nasir Ali and Muhammad Yaseen will be part of fourteen members Pakistan squad.

Nehemiah Mote is leading the Australian Squad along with Luke Perry, Arshdeep Dosanjh, Jackson Holland, Trent O’dea, Matthew Aubrey, Max Senica, Beau Graham, Thomas Heptinstall, Sam Flowerday, Nicholas Butler, Ethan Garrett, William D’arcy Miles, Jacob Baird members of the playing squad.

