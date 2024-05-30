Pakistani Cricket Players To Bring World Cup With Hard Work: Mohsin Naqvi
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 30, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Interior Minister and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday hoped that the World Cup would come to Pakistan with hard work of Pakistani cricket team
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Interior Minister and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday hoped that the World Cup would come to Pakistan with hard work of Pakistani cricket team.
Addressing a reception hosted by the Pakistan’s High Commissioner in the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal in honour
of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team and the management at Pakistan House, London, Mohsin Naqvi said that entire cricket team of Pakistan was giving their best to the game. He urged the Pakistan's fans to keep supporting the team on their upcoming tour to the United States of America.
The PCB chairman said that team management was independent in making decisions about players which he added important for delivering good performance.
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan on the occasion stated that he was very happy to welcome Pakistan Cricket Team at London and wished them best of luck for upcoming matches.
He said that Babar Azam was his favourite batsman and hoped the team would win in Babar’s captaincy.
Welcoming the team, Dr Mohammad Faisal said that Pakistani diaspora in UK was waiting for Pakistani team’s tour to England. He said that team’s presence in United Kingdom was uniting the cricket loving communities.
The High Commissioner wished the team best of luck for the upcoming matches.
Pakistan Cricket team players and management thanked the High Commission and Pakistani diaspora in UK for expressing unprecedented support and the warm welcome.
Chief Minister Balochistan, Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, former Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, Pakistani cricket legends and a large number of Pakistani diaspora in London also attended the reception.
Recent Stories
Mango Festival security beefed up in Mirpurkhas
Training session on E-Filing system held at RDA
Larkana police arrest 10 accused recover weapon, phone, bike
Amir Muqam will pay a two-day official visit to AJK from Friday
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters
Govt to import 200,000 metric tons of Urea
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: French Open results -22 minutes ago
-
PAF, Wapda qualify for Memorial Basketball seims2 hours ago
-
Kompany insists call from Bayern Munich was no surprise2 hours ago
-
Peshawar Region claims squash male trophy in KP U-23 Games3 hours ago
-
Peshawar secures gold in men's squash, while Mardan advances to cricket final3 hours ago
-
First-ever hockey academy in an educational institution inaugurated2 hours ago
-
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists5 hours ago
-
Fakhar, Shaheen, Imad advace in ICC Rankings6 hours ago
-
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest9 hours ago
-
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach21 hours ago
-
Pakistan clinch Sarsabz Volleyball Series21 hours ago
-
Goffin claims he was spat at by French Open spectator21 hours ago