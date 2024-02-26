PCB Gets 2 High-Performance Centres
Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2024 | 06:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Government of Punjab, in its commitment to nurturing cricket talent, has handed over two High-Performance Centres to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Located in Sialkot and Faisalabad, these centres mark a significant milestone in the development of cricket infrastructure in these two cities.
Each High-Performance Centre has state-of-the-art facilities tailored to elevate the skills and performance of upcoming cricketers. Among the highlights are dedicated cricket grounds, equipped to the highest standards, providing the ideal environment for players to train and play matches.
The High-Performance Centres are open to players of all ages and genders. With the addition of these two High-Performance Centres, PCB now is in possession of five High-Performance Centres.
The other three are National Cricket Academy in Lahore, Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi and Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan.
The PCB will now start planning events and coaching programmes, at the two newly inducted High-Performance Centres.
Director Domestic Cricket, Nadeem Khan, “I would like to express my gratitude towards the Government of Punjab for entrusting the PCB with two High-Performance centres. These state-of-the-art facilities will significantly elevate the standard of cricket training in Pakistan.
“With access to top-notch infrastructure and resources, our players will have the ideal environment to hone their skills and reach their full potential.”
