Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 09:41 PM

PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee, led by Chairman Haroon Malik, accompanied by NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Saud Hashimi attended the 74th FIFA Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 74th Congress, which saw attendance from the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Suriya Juangroongruangkit, FIFA Legends and other notable figures, was highlighted by several significant announcements and initiatives from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, said a press release.

FIFA President announced Brazil as the host nation for the tenth FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027.

He emphasized the need to stand up and combat racism, urging the football community to unite to eradicate the issue from the sport.

On the sidelines of the 74th Congress, the Pakistani delegation, led by Haroon Malik engaged in productive discussions with representatives from Korea, Belarus, Russia, Palestine and Germany. The meetings will play a crucial role in shaping the future of football in Pakistan and paving the way for new opportunities and development within the sport.

