PHF form committee for Hockey Club scrutiny in KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Hockey Federation has constituted a committee for scrutiny of hockey clubs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein three former hockey Olympians Naeem Akhtar, Rahim Khan, Mussadiq Hussain would be its members.

Besides three hockey Olympians, former international goal-keeper Rauf Khan, former international hockey umpire Asif Orakzai, Tufail Khan and Afsar Ali will also be the members of the PHF Scrutiny Committee.

The committee in the first face would scrutinise the hockey Club, followed by the forming of District Hockey Association through election and in the third face Provincial Hockey Association would also be formed through free, fair election wherein

the office-bearers and those having nomination would cast their votes.

