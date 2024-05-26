Pogacar On Brink Of Giro Triumph After Crushing Penultimate Stage Win
Muhammad Rameez Published May 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Bassano del Grappa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Tadej Pogacar is one day away from victory at the Giro d'Italia after the Slovenian superstar blew away the competition to win Saturday's penultimate stage.
Riding a bright pink bike to match the leader's jersey he has held since the second stage, Pogacar surged to his sixth win in his debut Giro which he is closing out in a style reminiscent of cycling icon Eddy Merckx.
The Slovenian star will be crowned champion at the end of Sunday's procession around Rome, unless an unprecedented disaster strikes in the Italian capital.
And the way he has pulverised the competition, heading into the Rome finale with a near 10-minute lead over Daniel Martinez, suggests he can become the first man since the deceased Marco Pantani to do the elusive Giro-Tour de France double.
Only seven riders have won cycling's two biggest three-week Grand Tours in the same year, with tragic Pantani doing it in the same year that Pogacar was born, 1998.
The UAE rider made his move with 36 kilometres remaining and quickly breezed past young gun Giulio Pellizzari who had to watch Pogacar waltz off into the distance for the second time this week.
Pogacar gave Pellizzari his overall leader's pink jersey as the pair embraced after the 16th stage on Tuesday, when Pogacar overtook the 20-year-old in the final kilometre.
Italian Pellizzari went it alone again on Saturday after passing the early breakaway just before the summit of the first of two brutal climbs of Monte Grappa.
But he could not hold off Pogacar who was expertly guided up the second climb by his team-mates as the other riders trailing in the general classification fell away in the face of an unstoppable assault.
By the time Pogacar crested Monte Grappa for the second time he had stretched his lead over Pellizzari to one minute and 35 seconds.
His dominance was such that he even had the time and wherewithal to hand a young fan his water bottle and give the thumbs up to the adoring crowds that lined the streets of Bassano del Grappa as he cruised to yet another win.
Recent Stories
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
More Stories From Sports
-
Ex-Governor praises Deaf team for winning T20 World Cup3 hours ago
-
Ferrari's Leclerc takes pole for Monaco Grand Prix3 hours ago
-
Football: FA Cup final result3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Strasbourg WTA result3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Geneva ATP result3 hours ago
-
Ruud wins third Geneva title to head to Paris on a high3 hours ago
-
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 20243 hours ago
-
Hockey trials on Sunday for selection of divisional team5 hours ago
-
Rana vows to revive sports in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match5 hours ago
-
PM Youth Talent Hunt National Handball League-2024 begins5 hours ago
-
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 20246 hours ago