Open Menu

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman Made PCB Member BoGs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 02:14 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

However, some players have voiced serious reservations about the inclusion of government officials in the PCB, fearing that their bureaucratic tendencies could adversely affect both the board and the game.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and six other government officials have been appointed to the Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) amid anticipated changes in the tenure of Prime Minister-designate Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman is likely to be inducted into the board of governors. Initially, PM Kakar had proposed Mohsin Naqvi for the top position in PCB while Naqvi held the position of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab. Subsequently, Naqvi assumed the helm of the PCB on February 6th.

Moreover, Anwar has expanded his nominees in the PCB Board of Governors from two to three. Initially, Anwar had nominated two individuals, including Mohsin Naqvi and Mustafa Ramday, the nominee for the current Prime Minister. The inclusion of Zahid Akhtar Zaman has strengthened the ranks of the Prime Minister's nominees.

The likelihood of multiple officers being dismissed has increased, raising concerns among PCB employees. However, some players have voiced serious reservations about the inclusion of government officials in the PCB, fearing that their bureaucratic tendencies could adversely affect both the board and the game.

A PCB official, speaking anonymously to local media, confirmed that certain directives have been issued regarding officials, although their specific roles within the PCB are yet to be defined. The PCB Chairman is presently on leave and is overseas with his family. Upon his return, decisions regarding the appointment of these government officials will be made.

The likelihood of multiple officers being dismissed has increased, raising concerns among PCB employees. However, some players have voiced serious reservations about the inclusion of government officials in the PCB, fearing that their bureaucratic tendencies could adversely affect both the board and the game.

Earlier, The Establishment Division directed the placement of government officials such as Sahil Ashraf, Zain Asim, Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Irtaza Komail, and Rafeeullah, among others, into the PCB. Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Sahil Ashraf may be allocated a significant role, but it cannot be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position as it is not outlined in the PCB's Constitution. Either amendments will need to be made to the constitution or a different title will be designated for the CEO role.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Punjab PCB February May Family Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

36 minutes ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

52 minutes ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

56 minutes ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

1 hour ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

15 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

15 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

15 hours ago

More Stories From Sports