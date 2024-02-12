Open Menu

Qatar Successfully Defended His AFC Asian Cup Crown

Qatar Wins Second Consecutive Asian Cup Titles After Beating Jordan 3-1 In The Final

Published February 12, 2024

Qatar wins second consecutive Asian Cup titles after beating Jordan 3-1 in the final

Doha: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12 February, 2024)
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Qatar wins second consecutive Asian Cup titles after beating Jordan 3-1 in the final.
Akram Afif was person of the match, sealing Qatar’s win with a hat-trick of penalties.
Akram Afif scored a hat trick of penalties to secure back-to-back Asian Cup titles for Qatar in a 3-1 win against Jordan on Saturday at iconic lusial stadium.
The forward struck in the first half of the final and then twice after the break at Lusail Stadium to finish as the tournament's leading scorer with eight goals.
Yazan Al Naimat had leveled the game in the second half, but Qatar was awarded two penalties on video review and Afif showed no nerves to convert on both occasions.
Qatar became the first back-to-back winner since Japan in 2000 and 2004.

It is the fifth nation to successfully defend the title, though Iran won it three times in a row from 1968 to 1976.
Afif won and converted a penalty in the 22nd minute Saturday, but Jordan playing in its first Asian Cup final was back on level terms when Al Naimat rifled home from inside the box in the 67th.
At that point, Jordan had been on top.
It was behind again, however, when Ismaeel Mohammad was brought down by Mahmoud Al Mardi.
It took a video review before referee Ma Ning pointed to the spot but when he did, again Afif delivered by firing into the left hand corner.
In the fifth minute of stoppage time Afif completed his hat trick after he was fouled by Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila.
Again it took a video review to award the spot kick.

Again Afif converted.

