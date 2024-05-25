Rizwan Or Imad: PCB Mulls Over Vice-captaincy Candidates Ahead Of T20 WC 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 08:46 PM
The sources say the selection committee dismisses the notion of considering fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the vice-captaincy role.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) In the ongoing deliberations within the Pakistan cricket board (PCB), the delegations are underway to appoint either all-rounder Imad Wasim or wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of the national team ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, the sources familiar with the sources said on Saturday.
The sources said that the selection committee dismissed the notion of considering fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the vice-captaincy role.
They said, “Shaheen Afridi was not contacted or offered the position of vice-captaincy,”.
Imad Wasim and Muhammad Rizwan emerged as strong candidates for the role of the vice-captaincy in the given situation.
“Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, would be consulted for final decision for the post of vice-captaincy,” they added.
