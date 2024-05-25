Open Menu

Rizwan Or Imad: PCB Mulls Over Vice-captaincy Candidates Ahead Of T20 WC 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

The sources say the selection committee dismisses the notion of considering fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the vice-captaincy role.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) In the ongoing deliberations within the Pakistan cricket board (PCB), the delegations are underway to appoint either all-rounder Imad Wasim or wicket-keeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan as the vice-captain of the national team ahead of T20 World Cup 2024, the sources familiar with the sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that the selection committee dismissed the notion of considering fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for the vice-captaincy role.

They said, “Shaheen Afridi was not contacted or offered the position of vice-captaincy,”.

Imad Wasim and Muhammad Rizwan emerged as strong candidates for the role of the vice-captaincy in the given situation.

“Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman, would be consulted for final decision for the post of vice-captaincy,” they added.

Related Topics

T20 World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Imad Wasim National University Afridi Post

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

3 hours ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

3 hours ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

4 hours ago
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

9 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

9 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

9 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports