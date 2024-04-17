Saka And Odegaard Start For Arsenal, Guerreiro In Bayern Midfield
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 17, 2024 | 11:59 PM
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have shaken off injury concerns and will start in Wednesday's Champions League quarter final second leg at Bayern Munich
Both picked up knocks in Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on the weekend but have been cleared to play.
The only change to Arsenal's starting XI from the first leg 2-2 draw at London's Emirates Stadium was including Takehiro Tomiyasu in place of Jakub Kiwior at left-back, meaning coach Mikel Arteta has played three players at the position in eight days.
Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel has made two forced changes from the first leg, bringing in Raphael Guerreiro in place of the injured Serge Gnabry and Noussair Mazraoui for the suspended Alphonso Davies.
Normally a defender, Guerreiro has been named in attacking midfield.
Leroy Sane, who troubled Kiwior down the flank in the first leg, has returned to the starting line-up alongside captain Manuel Neuer, with both missing in Saturday's 2-0 win over Cologne in the Bundesliga.
Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Bayern Munich and Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Starting line-ups:
Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)
Manuel Neuer (capt); Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui; Konrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Raphael Guerreiro; Harry Kane
Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)
Arsenal (5-3-2)
David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Declan Rice, Jorginho; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard (capt), Gabriel Martinelli; Kai Havertz
Coach: Mikel Arteta (ESP)
Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)
