Rome, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :World number one Scottie Scheffler will start the USA's bid to end a 30-year wait for Ryder Cup victory on European soil when he lines up with Sam Burns in the first foursomes match against Masters champion Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.

Scheffler, who won this year's Players Championship, will take part in his second Ryder Cup which starts in Rome on Friday morning, with his match beginning at 0535 GMT as announced during Thursday's opening ceremony.

The Americans last won the Ryder Cup in Europe in 1993 but are currently holders after demolishing the Europeans 19-9 at Whistling Straits two years ago.

Rahm has been paired with his friend and partner in foul language Hatton, who chirpily waved off reporters with a four-letter word at the end of his press conference on Wednesday.

Spaniard Rahm, a two-time major winner, and Englishman Hatton halved their match two years ago with Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, one of several golfers who are not in Italy after defecting to Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf.



The only LIV player to make the Ryder Cup -- Brooks Koepka -- doesn't make the USA line-up for the first session as captain Zach Johnson picked three of his four Ryder Cup rookies, including Burns.

British Open champion Brian Harman plays alongside Max Homa, who like his partner is making his first ever appearance at the tournament.

Rory McIlroy, the most experienced Ryder Cup player in the Italian capital with six appearances, has been selected by Europe captain Luke Donald with Tommy Fleetwood to take on Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, who won three matches each in 2021.

Pairings for the first foursomes session at this weekend's Ryder Cup on Friday:

0535: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton (EUR) v Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns (USA)

0550: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg (EUR) v Max Homa and Brian Harman (USA)

0605: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka (EUR) v Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa (USA)

0620: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood (EUR) v Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay (USA)