Shaheen Afridi Declines Vice-captaincy Role For T20 World Cup 2024
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:29 PM
The sources say Shaheen Afridi was offered the vice-captaincy role but he chose to step down.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) In a surprising turn of events, Shaheen Shah Afridi declined the position of vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.
The sources said that Shaheen Afridi was offered the vice-captaincy role but he chose to step down.
This development comes at a time when the national team is facing significant challenges. The ongoing poor performance and the mounting pressure from the PCB have left the players under considerable stress over the past several months.
Afridi reportedly expressed his concerns to the PCB, questioning the decision to appoint him as vice-captain after being removed from the captaincy. He stated his preference to continue contributing to the team purely as a bowler and assured his full support to the new captain.
