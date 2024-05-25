Open Menu

Shaheen Afridi Declines Vice-captaincy Role For T20 World Cup 2024

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

The sources say Shaheen Afridi was offered the vice-captaincy role but he chose to step down.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) In a surprising turn of events, Shaheen Shah Afridi declined the position of vice-captain for the upcoming T20 World Cup, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that Shaheen Afridi was offered the vice-captaincy role but he chose to step down.

This development comes at a time when the national team is facing significant challenges. The ongoing poor performance and the mounting pressure from the PCB have left the players under considerable stress over the past several months.

Afridi reportedly expressed his concerns to the PCB, questioning the decision to appoint him as vice-captain after being removed from the captaincy. He stated his preference to continue contributing to the team purely as a bowler and assured his full support to the new captain.

Related Topics

T20 World Poor PCB Afridi From

Recent Stories

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

26 minutes ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 hour ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

6 hours ago
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

19 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports