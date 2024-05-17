Open Menu

Shahzeb Wins Silver Medal For Pakistan In Asian Taekwondo C’ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 09:41 PM

Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

Hamdi Riyad of Saudi Arabia won the gold medal by defeating Shahzeb Khan of Pakistan in the final of the -54 kg category of the Kyorugi event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Hamdi Riyad of Saudi Arabia won the gold medal by defeating Shahzeb Khan of Pakistan in the final of the -54 kg category of the Kyorugi event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam.

In the first round of the finals, Shahzeb won 1-0 against his Saudi opponent.

In the second round, a tough competition was seen between the two players. Hamdi Riyad won by scoring 9 points against 8, said a press release.

In the third and decisive round, the referee showed partiality and gave many controversial decisions against Pakistan.

Hamdi Riyad won the gold medal with a difference of 7 points against 3.

Shahzeb Khan won the first silver medal for Pakistan in the history of the Asian Taekwondo Championship.

In other matches played today, in the - 87 kg category, Pakistan's Ikhtshamul Haque was defeated by India's Rishabh by 2-1.

In the -58 kg category, Saudi Arabia's Jar Yousef won 2-1 against Pakistan's Abu Bakr Siddiq.

In the women's -73 kg weight, Korea's Myeong Mi-Na defeated Pakistan's Maleeha with the score of 2-0.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Saudi Da Nang Saudi Arabia Vietnam Women Gold Silver Event Asia Weight

Recent Stories

Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from B ..

Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam

5 minutes ago
 PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

5 minutes ago
 E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar Dist ..

E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital

5 minutes ago
 Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lie ..

Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases

5 minutes ago
 King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in Fr ..

King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace

5 minutes ago
 TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment ..

TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled yout ..

10 minutes ago
DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hydera ..

DIG appreciates performance of outgoing SSP Hyderabad

19 minutes ago
 Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations ..

Ahsan to implement Conference’s recommendations for sports revival

19 minutes ago
 Time for submitting offers for privatization of PI ..

Time for submitting offers for privatization of PIA ended: Aleem Khan

19 minutes ago
 Govt sets up Climate Change Authority

Govt sets up Climate Change Authority

19 minutes ago
 Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property ..

Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks rally on China property support

20 minutes ago
 People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to ..

People's Bus service to be launched from Sukkur to Larkana, Khairpur, parking pl ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports