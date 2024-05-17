Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

Hamdi Riyad of Saudi Arabia won the gold medal by defeating Shahzeb Khan of Pakistan in the final of the -54 kg category of the Kyorugi event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Hamdi Riyad of Saudi Arabia won the gold medal by defeating Shahzeb Khan of Pakistan in the final of the -54 kg category of the Kyorugi event of the Asian Taekwondo Championship at Da Nang, Vietnam.

In the first round of the finals, Shahzeb won 1-0 against his Saudi opponent.

In the second round, a tough competition was seen between the two players. Hamdi Riyad won by scoring 9 points against 8, said a press release.

In the third and decisive round, the referee showed partiality and gave many controversial decisions against Pakistan.

Hamdi Riyad won the gold medal with a difference of 7 points against 3.

Shahzeb Khan won the first silver medal for Pakistan in the history of the Asian Taekwondo Championship.

In other matches played today, in the - 87 kg category, Pakistan's Ikhtshamul Haque was defeated by India's Rishabh by 2-1.

In the -58 kg category, Saudi Arabia's Jar Yousef won 2-1 against Pakistan's Abu Bakr Siddiq.

In the women's -73 kg weight, Korea's Myeong Mi-Na defeated Pakistan's Maleeha with the score of 2-0.