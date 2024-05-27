Open Menu

Sinner Cruises Into French Open Second Round

Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Sinner cruises into French Open second round

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Second seed Jannik Sinner swatted aside Wimbledon quarter-finalist Christopher Eubanks in straight sets to reach the French Open second round on Monday.

The Italian star eased to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win under the new roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen as rain fell at Roland Garros.

Australian Open champion Sinner showed no signs of struggling with his fitness despite missing the recent Rome Open with a hip injury.

The Italian star struck 32 winners and broke Eubanks' serve five times as he set up a second-round meeting with French veteran Richard Gasquet.

"I'm just happy to be back on court. I was injured so very happy to be back here," said Sinner.

"It's a very special tournament for me.

"The hip is good, I'm very happy... The general shape isn't at 100 percent yet so we're trying to build every day."

Sinner is playing only his third tournament since winning the Miami Masters in March, after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals and then withdrawing from the Madrid Open before his quarter-final match.

His victory on Monday took his win-loss record for the season to 29-2.

The 22-year-old is hoping to improve on his best French Open performance -- a run to the quarter-finals on his debut in 2020.

American Eubanks enjoyed a breakthrough Wimbledon last year when he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the last eight in five sets, but has now lost seven consecutive matches.

Related Topics

Injured Rome Madrid Miami March 2020 Australian Open From Best Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

55 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

2 hours ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

2 hours ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

5 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

6 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports