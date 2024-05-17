Open Menu

Slot Confirms Replacing Klopp As Liverpool Manager Next Season

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Slot confirms replacing Klopp as Liverpool manager next season

Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would be replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool next season

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would be replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool next season.

"There hasn't be an official announcement yet -- but I don't think it will come as news to you that I will be coach there next season," Feyenoord boss Slot told reporters.

The BBC said last month that Slot's deal to replace Klopp was worth up to £9.4 million (10.9 million Euros)

Slot moved to Feyenoord in 2021 after impressing in his first managerial role at AZ Alkmaar.

He led the Dutch giants to the inaugural Europa Conference League final at the end of his first season, in which they narrowly lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Slot then delivered just a second league title in 24 years to De Kuip last season before penning a new three-year deal. Klopp will step down at the end of this season after a nine-year reign which brought the Champions League title in 2019 and Premier League trophy a year later.

Initially, Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso had been the favourite to succeed Klopp. However, Alonso has committed to staying at Leverkusen after leading them to a first-ever Bundesliga title.

ric/dmc/

Related Topics

Roma Liverpool 2019 Premier League Coach Million

Recent Stories

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping ..

Higher US food prices lead to a shift in shopping habits

2 minutes ago
 First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier

1 minute ago
 PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to t ..

PIA flight to Toronto diverted to Karachi due to technical fault

2 minutes ago
 Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza ope ..

Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations

2 minutes ago
 Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of ..

Mainly hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

29 minutes ago
 UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's dea ..

UN rights expert condemns Palestinian doctor's death in Israeli custody, urges i ..

28 minutes ago
Govt. committed stability and economic growth

Govt. committed stability and economic growth

29 minutes ago
 Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & ord ..

Sindh IGP calls on CM; briefed him about law & order in province

43 minutes ago
 Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan

Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan

43 minutes ago
 4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan s ..

4 killed, including 3 foreigners, in Afghanistan shooting: government

46 minutes ago
 Military spending pushes Russian economic growth u ..

Military spending pushes Russian economic growth up

46 minutes ago
 Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming ..

Traders demand arrest of mobile snatchers roaming in Jamshoro markets

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports