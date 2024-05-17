Slot Confirms Replacing Klopp As Liverpool Manager Next Season
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 17, 2024 | 11:34 PM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Feyenoord coach Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that he would be replacing Jurgen Klopp as manager of Liverpool next season.
"There hasn't be an official announcement yet -- but I don't think it will come as news to you that I will be coach there next season," Feyenoord boss Slot told reporters.
The BBC said last month that Slot's deal to replace Klopp was worth up to £9.4 million (10.9 million Euros)
Slot moved to Feyenoord in 2021 after impressing in his first managerial role at AZ Alkmaar.
He led the Dutch giants to the inaugural Europa Conference League final at the end of his first season, in which they narrowly lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma.
Slot then delivered just a second league title in 24 years to De Kuip last season before penning a new three-year deal. Klopp will step down at the end of this season after a nine-year reign which brought the Champions League title in 2019 and Premier League trophy a year later.
Initially, Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso had been the favourite to succeed Klopp. However, Alonso has committed to staying at Leverkusen after leading them to a first-ever Bundesliga title.
