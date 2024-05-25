Open Menu

T20 World Cup 2024: High Ticket Prices For Pakistan-India Matches  may Disappoint Fans

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 12:42 PM

Scheduled to commence on June 1 across the Atlantic in the US and the West Indies, the prestigious T20 tournament will witness Pakistan and India facing off in Group A on June 9.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Anticipation runs high among fans for the Pakistan-India match during the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 set to be held in the United States and the West Indies.

However, the steep costs of tickets for these matches may disappoint the spirits of many enthusiasts and fans this time around.

Ticket prices

Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has accused the ICC of setting exorbitant ticket prices, alleging that this exploits cricket fans under the pretext of promoting the sport in the USA.

Taking to social media, Modi revealed that Diamond Club tickets were priced at $20,000 (approximately Rs5.6 million), with regular stand tickets marked at $2,750 (around Rs0.76 million).

Modi also criticized the exploitation of cricket enthusiasts, emphasizing that while the T20 World Cup in the USA aimed to promote the sport and engage with fans, profiteering from ticket sales was unwarranted.

