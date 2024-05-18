T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli opens about clash with arch rival Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Indian captain and start batsman says that the passions are high for the upcoming mega event of T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the West-Indies.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Virat Kohli, India’s star batsman and former captain, has opened up about upcoming clash against arch rival Pakistan during the T20I World Cup 2024.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Kohli expressed these words while talking to Jio Cinema.

“The passion around and outside the game is much more than the events on the field,” said Kohli, adding that a natural person always thinks about the future.

“So forget about June 9; I can only do what I have to do an hour later,” said Kohli, pointing out that he can say that he is as hungry as ever.

He went on to say that once that hunger is gone, one would not see him in any tournament.

“If I don't have this mindset, I can't play. There is an energy in such tournaments, a good atmosphere within the team; it is a beautiful journey in which we really enjoyed the World Cup,” said the 35 years old player.

Virat Kohli has been India's top player over the past decade.

After debuting in international cricket in a one-day match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008, Kohli has played 113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20Is.

This right-handed superstar scored 26,733 international runs across formats, including 80 centuries. His century count is second only to Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for the most international centuries (100). Virat Kohli is also in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL, being the highest run-scorer with 661 runs at an average of 66.10 in 13 innings.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the match against arch-rival Pakistan at the same venue on June 9. India will then play against the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.