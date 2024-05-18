Open Menu

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli Opens About Clash With Arch Rival Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2024 | 07:18 PM

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli opens about clash with arch rival Pakistan

The former Indian captain and start batsman says that the passions are high for the upcoming mega event of T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the West-Indies.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2024) Virat Kohli, India’s star batsman and former captain, has opened up about upcoming clash against arch rival Pakistan during the T20I World Cup 2024.

Pakistan and India will lock horns on June 9 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Kohli expressed these words while talking to Jio Cinema.

“The passion around and outside the game is much more than the events on the field,” said Kohli, adding that a natural person always thinks about the future.

“So forget about June 9; I can only do what I have to do an hour later,” said Kohli, pointing out that he can say that he is as hungry as ever.

He went on to say that once that hunger is gone, one would not see him in any tournament.

“If I don't have this mindset, I can't play. There is an energy in such tournaments, a good atmosphere within the team; it is a beautiful journey in which we really enjoyed the World Cup,” said the 35 years old player.

Virat Kohli has been India's top player over the past decade.

After debuting in international cricket in a one-day match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2008, Kohli has played 113 Tests, 292 ODIs, and 117 T20Is.

This right-handed superstar scored 26,733 international runs across formats, including 80 centuries. His century count is second only to Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for the most international centuries (100). Virat Kohli is also in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL, being the highest run-scorer with 661 runs at an average of 66.10 in 13 innings.

India will begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the match against arch-rival Pakistan at the same venue on June 9. India will then play against the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Cricket Century World Sri Lanka Canada Indian Premier League Same Nassau New York Ireland Virat Kohli June Top

Recent Stories

Dr Farrukh Ali assumes charge of SSP Hyderabad

Dr Farrukh Ali assumes charge of SSP Hyderabad

13 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique revi ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviews regional anti-dengue opera ..

13 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

13 minutes ago
 CM grieved at killings in Khushab accident

CM grieved at killings in Khushab accident

13 minutes ago
 KP Food Authority’s team conducts operations in ..

KP Food Authority’s team conducts operations in D.I.Khan

13 minutes ago
Nawaz calls for accountability of all including fo ..

Nawaz calls for accountability of all including former judges ‘who damaged Pak ..

1 hour ago
 Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

25 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders c ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders close coordination for land rec ..

26 minutes ago
 University of Sialkot organizes recruitment drive

University of Sialkot organizes recruitment drive

26 minutes ago
 2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

3 hours ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports