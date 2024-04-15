T20Is Rankings: Babar Azam Nears To Surpass Kohli’s Record
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2024 | 12:55 PM
The latest reports say that Babar Azam needs only 340 runs to reach the top position in T20I rankings.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2024) Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, is close to chase the highest record set by Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli in T20I cricket.
Virat Kohli with 4,037 runs is at the top of the list followed by Rohit Sharma with 3, 974 runs.
Only 340 runs are needed to Babar Azam to surpass the record set by Virat Kohli in T20I cricket.
Here is an opportunity for Babar Azam if he wants to stand tall among the international cricketers including Virat Kohli: The T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand.
The fans are eagerly waiting for that moment when Babar Azam will show amazing performance during the upcoming series to notch the top slot in T20I cricket.
Here is a chart of run-rate in T20Is:
Virat Kohli: 4,037 runs (109 innings)
Rohit Sharma: 3,974 runs (143 innings)
Babar Azam: 3,698 runs (103 innings)
Martin Guptill: 3,531 runs (118 innings)
Paul Stirling: 3,491 runs (136 innings)
