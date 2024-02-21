Open Menu

Talha Represents Pakistan In Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

Muhammad Rameez Published February 21, 2024 | 09:03 PM

For the first time in Athletics history, Talha Iftikhar represented Pakistan as technical official in the 11th Asian Indoor Athletics Championships held at Tehran, Iran from February from 17 to 19

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) expressed pride and honour in this regard, said a press release.

Talha was the first World Athletics Silver Level Referee of Pakistan. His current achievement has resulted due to the vision of the Chairman AFP who envisages international representation not only by athletes but also by securing nomination at world, Asian level, as office bearers, coaches and technical officials.

Athletics fans throughout the country have appreciated this achievement by Talha Iftikhar and the Athletics Federation of Pakistan.

