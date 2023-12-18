Teams confirmed for ICC Women’s T20 WC Global Qualifier 2024

Hosts Uganda and Zimbabwe have secured the top-two finishes in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, confirming their spots in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Dubai 2024

Uganda dug deep to outplay a determined Tanzania in their semi-final clash, beating them by 10 runs with four balls to spare, while Zimbabwe clinched the sub-Saharan Africa semi-final derby against Namibia with a convincing, 86-run victory, an International cricket Council press release said on Monday.

Africa’s two finalists join eight other teams for the Global Qualifier which will determine who will take on already-qualified Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Bangladesh.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifiers are as follows:

Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, UAE, USA, Vanuatu and Zimbabwe?

Nkomo two for 4, N Sibanda two for 8, K Ndhlovu one for 9, A Ndiraya one for 1)

Zimbabwe won by 86 runs (with 22 balls remaining)

Uganda vs Tanzania

Tanzania won the toss and elected to bowl

Uganda: 99 for 4 in 20 overs (S Nampiina 51, R Musamali 35*, I Nakisuyi 4*; P.Z Kamunya two for 10, A.J Qwele one for 4)

Tanzania: 89 all out in 19.2 overs (S.G Mtae 23, M.P Iddi 15, F.O Kibasu 12; R Musamali three for 11, J Mbabazi three for 14, L Anyait one for 18)

Uganda won by 10 runs (with 4 balls remaining).