Tennis: Bucharest ATP Results

Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Bucharest ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)

Quarter-finals

Mariano Navone (ARG x5) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x1) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Semi-finals

Mariano Navone (ARG x5) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-3, 6-4

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x4) 6-4, 6-4

