Tennis: Bucharest ATP Results
Muhammad Rameez Published April 20, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Bucharest ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player)
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Bucharest ATP results on Saturday (x denotes seeded player):
Quarter-finals
Mariano Navone (ARG x5) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x1) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5
Semi-finals
Mariano Navone (ARG x5) bt Gregoire Barrere (FRA) 6-3, 6-4
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) bt Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x4) 6-4, 6-4
Recent Stories
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
Football: Scottish Cup result
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores
Tennis: Rouen WTA results
Vinyl enthusiasts spin into action on UK's Record Store Day
First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan
More Stories From Sports
-
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final4 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup result4 minutes ago
-
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires4 minutes ago
-
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset1 minute ago
-
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Rouen WTA results4 minutes ago
-
First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan4 minutes ago
-
Rybakina to face Kostyuk in Stuttgart final after ending Swiatek's 10-match streak53 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results54 seconds ago
-
La Rochelle follow Champions Cup flop with Castres Top 14 loss57 seconds ago
-
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset2 hours ago
-
Cuthbert earns superb Chelsea slender advantage on Barca3 hours ago