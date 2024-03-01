Open Menu

Tennis: Dubai ATP Results - Collated

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2024 | 11:51 PM

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Results from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Friday (x denotes seeding)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) results from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Semi-finals

Ugo Humbert (FRA x5) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) 7-5, 6-3

Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x2) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-5 -- default

