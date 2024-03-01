Tennis: Dubai ATP Results - Collated
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 01, 2024 | 11:51 PM
Results from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Friday (x denotes seeding)
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) results from the ATP tournament in Dubai on Friday (x denotes seeding):
Semi-finals
Ugo Humbert (FRA x5) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x1) 7-5, 6-3
Alexander Bublik (KAZ x7) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x2) 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-5 -- default
Recent Stories
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
President Dr Arif Alvi calls for responsible use of technology for protecting en ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic8 minutes ago
-
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade21 minutes ago
-
Multan Sultans cancel practice session due to heavy rain3 hours ago
-
Four more matches decided in senior Inter-district cricket tourney4 hours ago
-
Ireland beat Afghanistan to claim maiden Test victory4 hours ago
-
NYPD cricket team visits CPO, meets ICCPO5 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v Ireland one-off Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
Malik Umar Khattab Khalil Memorial KP Junior Tennis Champion concluded6 hours ago
-
National Under-20 Volleyball Championship begins in City7 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship matches postponed due to rain7 hours ago
-
PSA World C'ships qualifying events announced8 hours ago
-
10th colourful University of Swabi Annual Sports Gala-2022 begins8 hours ago