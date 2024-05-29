Open Menu

Tennis: French Open Results

Published May 29, 2024

Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3

