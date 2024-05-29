Tennis: French Open results

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):

Men

2nd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4

Women

2nd rd

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3