Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM

French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)

Men

2nd rd

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2

Women

2nd rd

Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3

Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3

