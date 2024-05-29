Tennis: French Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published May 29, 2024 | 09:26 PM
French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player)
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) French Open results on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros (x denotes seeded player):
Men
2nd rd
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x9) bt Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x3) bt Jesper de Jong (NED) 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2
2nd rd
Sofia Kenin (USA) bt Caroline Garcia (FRA x21) 6-3, 6-3
Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) bt Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 1-6, 6-3
