Tennis: Qatar Open Results

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 22, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Tennis: Qatar Open results

Results on Thursday at the ATP Qatar Open (x denotes seeding)

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) results on Thursday at the ATP Qatar Open (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Jakub Mensik (CZE) bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x1) 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x4) 6-4, 6-4

Karen Khachanov (RUS x2) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 3-0 - retired

More Stories From Sports