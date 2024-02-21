Tennis: WTA Dubai Open Results
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Wednesday (x denotes seeding):
Last 16
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Elina Svitolina (UKR x15) 6-1, 6-4
Coco Gauff (USA x3) bt Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x9) 6-4, 7-5
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Maria Sakkari (GRE x8) 6-4, 6-2
Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Magdalena Frech (POL) 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 6-4
Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x7) bt Liudmila Samsonova (RUS x12) 6-2, 6-2
Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Donna Vekic (CRO) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5
