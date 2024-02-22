Tennis: WTA Dubai Open Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 10:59 PM
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) results in the WTA 1000 Dubai Open on Thursday (x denotes seeding):
Quarter-finals
Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Zheng Qinwen (CHN x6) 6-3, 6-2
Jasmine Paolini (ITA) bt Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) -- walkover
Sorana Cirstea (ROM) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x7) 2-6, 7-6 (7/1), 6-2
