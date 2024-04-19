Open Menu

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart Results - 1st Update

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Tennis: WTA Stuttgart results - 1st update

Results from WTA event in Stuttgart on Friday

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) results from WTA event in Stuttgart on Friday (x denotes seeding):

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR) 7-6 (7/2), 6-3

Elena Rybakina (KAZ x4) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE x6) bt Aryna Sabalenka (BLR x2) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5

Playing later

Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Coco Gauff (USA x3)

