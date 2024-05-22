Thiem Bids Farewell To French Open After Qualifiers Loss
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem said a sad farewell to Roland Garros after the soon-to-retire Austrian was knocked out in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem said a sad farewell to Roland Garros after the soon-to-retire Austrian was knocked out in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday.
Thiem, the 2018 and 2019 finalist, went down 6-2, 7-5 to Finland's Otto Virtanen and was then presented with a commemorative trophy by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo.
Thiem was visibly moved as he spoke fondly of his connection with the French clay.
"Thank you for this marvellous goodbye," the Austrian said as he received his trophy.
"I have had so many good results, good memories and good moments on these courts, I'll never forget it," he said.
Thiem has failed to go past the first round of the main draw in Paris since his 2019 run to the final and has dropped from World No.3 to 131 in the rankings.
His career has been blighted by a niggling wrist injury and since his crowning moment in 2020 when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Covid-affected US Open final his career has nose-dived.
The 30-year-old has already announced plans to retire from tennis at the end of the 2024 season.
The first round of the French Open proper begins on Sunday.
Recent Stories
Irrigation department rebuttal news of corruption in 100 dams project
FIA seeks permission to file extra evidence in cipher case
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
6 died, 7 injured in road accident
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed
US existing home sales slip in April on still high mortgage rates
Aurangzeb meets delegation from Aerated Beverage Industry
Maryam Nawaz directs to complete the HFH work by June 30
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Canadi ..
Heatwave conditions likely to prevail over most parts of country during current ..
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead
Salik praises Saudi government for excellent Hajj arrangements
More Stories From Sports
-
Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed14 minutes ago
-
Steinhauser wins Giro 17th stage as Pogacar pulls further ahead14 minutes ago
-
Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table14 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka T20 team owner arrested for graft allegations13 minutes ago
-
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance2 hours ago
-
Talented players of different Games to be facilitated with scholarships: Fakhre3 hours ago
-
Liverpool's Doak given surprise call-up to Scotland's Euros squad3 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for ATF Team Competition semis5 hours ago
-
Sports vital for youth: Dr Iqrar5 hours ago
-
PFL launch in Lahore on June 4, promises excitement for soccer fans6 hours ago
-
Inter enter new era after Suning relinquish champions to Oaktree3 hours ago