Trials for women teams for KP U-23 Inter-Region games completed

The trials to select women teams for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-23 Inter-Region games had completed at the various sports complexes of Peshawer on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The trials to select women teams for the forthcoming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-23 Inter-Region games had completed at the various sports complexes of Peshawer on Wednesday.

In the selection process, players from all Districts affiliated with Peshawar Regions including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand and Khyber participated at different venues.

Athletics trials were held at Hayatabad Sports Complex, while badminton, table tennis, cricket, volleyball, judo and hockey trials were held at Peshawar Sports Complex. He said a total of 56 female athletes, 57 in hockey, 71 in volleyball, 30 in badminton, 22 in table tennis, 19 in judo and 41 in athletics participated in the trials whereas final teams were announced by May 27.

Evaluating the performance of the visiting players during the trials, the selectors have been told by Additional Director General and Chairman Organizing Committee Miss Rashida Ghaznavi to select players on merits and merits only.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Cricket Board Level-III coach Hajra Sarwar said that the U19 Women Cricket Championship will be held in September this year and through this Inter-Regional Games good opportunities are in hand to see good talented cricket for their further selection for the camp under Pakistan Cricket Board.

Cricket Coordinator Pakistan Cricket Board Haseena Khushboo said that she would try to hold the camp soon after and should provide due opportunities to the girls players to show their hidden talent. He said six Regional teams would be short-listed for the PCB U19 Cricket Championship.

District Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh on this occasion said that all out facilities would be ensured to the players of Peshawar Region to play with free hands. She said the KP govt initiated equal opportunities for both female and male and the same direction is for us and we are working on it.