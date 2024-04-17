Open Menu

Walker Returns To Captain Man City For Real Madrid Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 17, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash

Kyle Walker returned from injury to captain Manchester City for Wednesday's blockbuster Champions League quarter-final, second leg against Real Madrid

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Kyle Walker returned from injury to captain Manchester City for Wednesday's blockbuster Champions League quarter-final, second leg against Real Madrid.

Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne also return for City from the side that drew 3-3 in the first leg in the Santiago Bernabeu last week.

Walker has not played at club level for a month after being injured on international duty with England.

His return to counter the threat of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo is a major boost for the European champions as they aim to dump Madrid out for the second consecutive season.

The Spanish giants were thrashed 4-0 on their visit to the Etihad 11 months ago.

De Bruyne missed the first leg due to illness, while goalkeeper Ederson made his comeback from injury in Saturday's 5-1 win over Luton.

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti made just one change from the first leg as Nacho replaces the suspended Aurelien Tchouameni in central defence.

Jude Bellingham starts alongside Vinicius and Rodrygo in attack with Luka Modric among those left on the bench.

More Stories From Sports