World’s First Carbon Zero Hockey Turf To Be Used At Paris 2024 Olympics
Muhammad Rameez Published May 29, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The World’s first carbon zero hockey turf would be used at the Paris 2024 Olympics thus making the game a thrilling showcase of skill, strategy, and athleticism, with the best teams from around the globe competing at the highest level.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has made a strict commitment to make hockey a globally sustainable sport and Paris 2024 would represent another step taken towards achieving that goal, said a press release.
The initial steps were taken with a steady reduction in water usage, showcased by the turf used at the Olympic Games in Tokyo requiring 39% less water for optimal performance than the turf used in Rio only four years earlier.
At the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the boundaries would be pushed further, as hockey will be played on the innovative ‘Poligras Paris GT zero’ hockey turf, which is setting new standards for sustainability in sports surfaces.
This advanced turf was the world’s first carbon-zero hockey turf, aligning with the Paris 2024 Games’ commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.
Carbon zero Poligras Paris GT zero was made from 80% sugarcane and manufactured using green electricity. The production process emphasizes low emissions and energy efficiency, ensuring that the turf’s lifecycle—from creation to disposal—adheres to the highest environmental standards.
This eco-friendly turf doesn’t compromise on performance. Athletes can expect the same high-quality playability, ball speed, and consistency that Poligras surfaces are known for, which have been trusted at 8 Olympic Games and many World Cups.
Moreover, ‘Poligras Paris GT zero’ was designed to conserve water. It requires significantly less irrigation than traditional synthetic turfs, aligning with global efforts to preserve water resources, particularly relevant as the world grapples with water scarcity issues.
