Air Link Communication Ltd. Launched Xiaomi TVs In Pakistan, Manufactured By It’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary Select Technologies (Pvt) Ltd.
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Air Link Communication Ltd. is pleased to announce that its wholly
owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. has officially
owned subsidiary, Select Technologies (Pvt) Ltd. has officially
launched Xiaomi TVs in Pakistan. The launch event took place at the Lahore
Expo Center, marking a significant development in the country’s consumer
electronics sector.
Xiaomi’s full range of innovative and high-performance televisions are being locally
distributed & manufactured by SELECT at its state-of-the-art production facility.
These products are known globally for their cutting-edge technology, sleek design,
and superior functionality.
The range includes three distinct series:
- Mini Series: Featuring QLED mini technology for vivid colors and sharp images.
- Max Series: Offering 4K QLED displays for an unparalleled viewing experience.
- A PRO Series: Designed with 4K Full HD resolution for exceptional clarity.
Screen sizes range from 32 to an impressive 100 inches, catering to diverse consumer preferences and needs.
Here are key features of Xiaomi's Smart TVs:
- Advanced Picture Quality: With support for Dolby Vision IQ and Full-Array Local Dimming, Xiaomi TVs deliver stunning contrast and vibrant colors, ensuring true-to-life images.
- High Refresh Rate: Equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4K 120Hz MEMC technology, these TVs provide smooth and stutter-free visuals, enhancing the viewing experience for fast-paced content like sports and action movies.
- Smart TV Capabilities: Powered by Android 14 TV™, Xiaomi Smart TVs offer access to a vast array of apps and content, including popular streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video.
The inclusion of Google Assistant allows for easy voice control, making it convenient to search for content and control smart home devices.
- Superior Audio Experience: Featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies, along with a speaker system that includes multiple drivers, Xiaomi TVs provide immersive and rich sound quality, complementing the high-quality visuals for a comprehensive entertainment experience.
- Ultra-Large 85" Display: The Xiaomi TV Max 85" features an ultra-large 85" bezel-less display, providing a cinematic viewing experience with a high screen-to-body ratio and 4K ultra-HD resolution.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Muzzaffar Piracha, CEO of Air Link Communication Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture: “This launch symbolizes our commitment to innovation and to bringing world-class technology to Pakistan. By manufacturing Xiaomi- Google TV locally through Select Technologies, we aim to revolutionize the way Pakistanis experience entertainment, while also contributing to the country’s economic growth through job creation and technology transfer.”
Air Link Communication Ltd. is one of Pakistan’s leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers of smartphones. Established in 2010, the company has formed strategic partnerships with global technology leaders and continues to drive innovation and excellence in the local market.
This initiative is aligned with Air Link’s strategic focus on enhancing local production
capabilities to ensure product accessibility and affordability for consumers
nationwide.
