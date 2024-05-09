Open Menu

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:48 PM

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) , Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman met with Edotco delegation to discuss the role of the company in the purview of recent advancements in Pakistan's telecommunications sector

The delegation was led by Mr. Mohamed Adlan Ahmad Tajuddin, Group CEO.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Edotco’s future plans for strengthening connectivity infrastructure in Pakistan and investment opportunities available in the local market to further boost digital transformation of the country.

