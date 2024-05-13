“Get Your OPPO A60 Today: Pre-order Your Most Reliable Partner”
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 06:19 PM
“OPPO A60 Pre-Orders Open in Pakistan: Reserve Yours for Ultimate Durability”
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) OPPO, the global leader in smart devices, proudly announces the newest member of its A series smartphones the OPPO A60, in Pakistan with pre-orders starting from May 13. The OPPO A60 combines unmatched durability with cutting-edge features, now available for pre-orders at PKR 54,999/- from OPPO stores, authorized dealers, and Naeem Electronics nationwide. With a premium and ultra-durable design, OPPO A60 is certified with US Military-Grade Shock Resistance, guaranteeing its ability to withstand everyday challenges.
Unmatched Durability and Magnetic Particle Design:
Crafted with a focus on durability without compromising style, the OPPO A60 boasts a sleek and ultra-slim design, measuring just 7.68mm in thickness. Its strong craftsmanship is certified with US Military-Grade Shock Resistance, guaranteeing resilience against the severities of everyday use.
Available in two captivating colors, Ripple Blue and Midnight Purple, the OPPO A60 features a unique Magnetic Particle Design and a double-circle camera layout, elevating its aesthetic appeal while maintaining its practicality and resilience.
Immersive Display that Outshines:
Experience visuals like never before with the OPPO A60's 950-nit Ultra Bright Display, offering exceptional clarity even under direct sunlight. Coupled with a high refresh rate of up to 90Hz, this display ensures smooth and immersive viewing experiences for users.
Stay Connected in All Conditions with the OPPO A60’s Superior Water Resistance:
Never worry about the rain or spills again with the Splash Touch feature. The OPPO A60 screen can be easily operated even when used with wet or oily hands.
It is perfect for outdoor use or in environments where water exposure is common.
Extended Battery Life and Fast Charging
Say goodbye to frequent charging with the OPPO A60's massive 5,000mAh battery, accompanied by 45W SUPERVOOCTM Flash Charge technology. Enjoy extended usage times and rapid charging speeds, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day without interruptions.
With Smart Charging technology, the OPPO A60 optimizes battery health, prolonging its lifespan for up to four years of reliable performance.
Seamless Performance and Enhanced Storage
Powered by the efficient 6nm Snapdragon® 680 Mobile Platform, the OPPO A60 delivers enhanced performance and reduced power consumption. Paired with 8GB of RAM and ample storage options of 128GB or 256GB, the device offers unparalleled multitasking capabilities and storage flexibility.
Captivating Multimedia Experience
Immerse yourself in rich sound quality with the OPPO A60's Dual Stereo Speakers, enhanced by Ultra Volume Mode for crystal-clear audio even in noisy environments. Capture every moment in stunning detail with versatile triple camera setup, equipped with features like Portrait Mode and AI Portrait Retouching for professional-quality images and videos.
OPPO A60 is now available for pre orders in all over Pakistan in PKR 54,999. Get your device now from OPPO stores, authorized dealers, and Naeem Electronics nationwide. Embark on a journey of innovation and reliability with OPPO A60. Pre-order yours today and get your most reliable partner.
