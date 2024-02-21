Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan for PKR 23,499

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 06:19 PM
In the rapidly evolving smartphone market of Pakistan, realme has made yet another impactful entry with the launch of its latest offering – the realme Note 50. Priced at an accessible PKR 23,499/-, the realme Note 50 stands out as an 'Entry-Level Powerhouse' offering a suite of features that solidify its moniker, the 'Long Lasting Value Beast'
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 Feb, 2024)
The realme Note 50 comes with a stylish and sleek profile, boasting a 7.99mm ultra-slim body that is both eye-catching and comfortable to hold. The 6.7" 90Hz HD+ display is a standout feature, delivering a vivid and responsive experience, whether you're scrolling through your feed or engrossed in the latest tv show. The display's 90Hz refresh rate ensures that motion is smooth and clear, enhancing the overall user experience.
Design-wise, the realme Note 50 keeps it classy with a two-tone finish – a glossy material on the upper segment and a matte finish on the lower. It is available in two colors - Sky Blue and Midnight Black. The design is complemented by a dual-camera setup that is deceptively simple, as it includes a third circle that cleverly houses an LED flash instead of an additional lens.
The 5-megapixel front-facing camera manages to capture selfies with vibrant colors and clarity.
Under the hood, the realme Note 50 is powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset, a component that matches the device's entry-level positioning but doesn't hold back on performance. It's equipped with 4GB of RAM, supported by an additional 4GB of virtual RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage, ensuring that it can handle everyday tasks with ease. All this is run on a massive 5000mAh battery with 10W charging.
But what truly sets the realme Note 50 apart in Pakistan's market is the unparalleled 24-month warranty, a testament to its reliable quality. This bold move by realme not only sets a new industry standard but also showcases the brand's confidence in its product's longevity and performance.
In essence, the realme Note 50 is not just another smartphone; it's a promise of enduring value. With its combination of style, performance, and an unbeatable warranty, realme continues to redefine what it means to be an entry-level smartphone, making advanced technology accessible to everyone. The realme Note 50 is indeed a beacon of long-lasting value in the tech world.
