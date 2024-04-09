Italy Considers Stricter Penalties For AI-related Crimes
Published April 09, 2024
ROME: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2024) Italy's government is contemplating tougher sanctions for offenses involving Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, such as market manipulation and money laundering, as revealed by a draft law bill obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.
The 25-article draft bill outlines general principles governing the "research, experimentation, development, adoption, and application" of AI within Italy, aiming to address "the impact on fundamental rights" and associated economic and social risks.
While the content of the document remains subject to modification, it proposes the utilization of AI tools in healthcare and the judicial system, focusing on their implications for employment conditions. Moreover, it lays the foundation for a national AI strategy.
The draft legislation increases penalties for market manipulation through AI tools and specifies that employing AI for money laundering constitutes an aggravating factor. It also introduces fines for copyright infringements facilitated by AI and imposes a maximum prison sentence of three years for individuals deploying such tools to impersonate others, potentially targeting harmful deepfakes.
Currently holding the rotating chair of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has underscored that AI will be a key focus during Italy's 2024 presidency, culminating in a leaders' summit in mid-June.
AI has emerged as a critical concern within the European Union (EU) as well. The EU is moving closer to adopting the world's inaugural regulations on AI tools, which will necessitate compliance with specific transparency requirements and EU copyright laws.
In March, Meloni announced plans to establish an investment fund aimed at promoting AI projects, initially endowed with 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion). The fund could potentially attract an additional 2 billion euros from the private sector.
Italy's cabinet is anticipated to grant preliminary approval to the bill by the end of April, according to two government sources. Subsequently, the proposal will undergo parliamentary scrutiny for further revisions and ultimate approval before being enacted into law.
